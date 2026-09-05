Prosecutor General's Office official organized cover for call centers, involved law enforcement – NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau provided details regarding the exposure of a criminal organization protecting the operations of fraudulent call centers led by an official from the Prosecutor General's Office, which it announced the day before, clarifying that the official himself organized the illegal activity and even involved other prosecutor's office employees in it.

"NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization whose participants systematically received undue benefits from fraudulent call centers and laundered millions in assets. The organizer of the scheme turned out to be one of the heads of structural units of the Prosecutor General's Office. According to the investigation, the PGO official created and led the criminal organization in mid-2025. He involved both active employees of prosecution authorities and unofficial individuals close to him in the illegal activity," NABU reported on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

At present, five participants of the criminal organization have been exposed, the Bureau reported.

Participants of the criminal organization established a mechanism for systematically receiving bribes in exchange for not obstructing the illegal activities of so-called call centers, which carried out mass fraud against citizens of Ukraine and foreigners.

"The illegally obtained funds were laundered through a series of schemes. More than UAH 20 million was spent on the purchase of real estate, jewelry, and valuable movable property. More than UAH 12 million (minimum market value) constitutes assets that the head of the organization laundered by re-registering them to third parties to conceal real ownership. In particular, this concerns real estate in a popular apartment complex near the Carpathians. Over UAH 10 million was deposited by members of the group into bank accounts of their relatives under the guise of legal income allegedly received from business activities," the report states.

Preliminary legal classification: Art. 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organization, as well as participation in it) and Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Investigative actions are ongoing. Other possible participants in the criminal organization are being identified," NABU reported.

A day earlier, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported carrying out a joint special operation with NABU to expose a criminal organization involved in covering up the operations of fraudulent call centers. "NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization led by an official of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine involved in protecting a network of fraudulent call centers and laundering property," the report stated, without specifying details of the special operation or the identity of the official.

The Prosecutor General's Office announced its intention to assist anti-corruption authorities in investigating the case, in which the possible involvement of one of the agency's employees had just been uncovered, and announced his suspension from official duties for the duration of the pre-trial investigation. The agency reported that over the past 12 months, the activities of about 340 fraudulent call centers and more than 5,000 operator stations had been halted, over 1,050 searches conducted, and Ukrainian prosecutors had participated in the work of 37 international joint investigation teams coordinated by Eurojust and supported by Europol.