Zelenskyy on Ukrainian airport shelling: Russian-Iranian Shaheds are answer to American diplomacy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the Ukrainian side's interest in ending the war while commenting on overnight shelling by Russian occupiers, but stressed the necessity of holding the enemy accountable.

"Ukraine is interested in bringing peace closer. Russia will answer for what it is doing. Thank you to everyone who helps our state and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

He also reported that overnight the enemy delivered demonstrative and targeted strikes on Ukrainian airports in Kyiv and Boryspil.

"Obviously, such Russian strikes on airports are a reaction to the discussion and preparation of the possibility for the American side to use a plane to arrive in Ukraine and land at 'Kyiv' airport or 'Boryspil' airport. Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds' in response to American diplomacy," the president said.

He promised to take this into account when planning strikes against the Russian Federation. "We recorded this Russian step, and next week we will accordingly adjust our operation regarding Russian airspace, which has become dangerous due to the presence of drones and missiles in the sky. Of course, on our side there are no threats to diplomacy and there will be none," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, representatives of US President Donald Trump, Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, plan to visit Kyiv on Sunday, September 6, following another trip to Moscow. "Today it has already been clearly determined that American representatives will be in Ukraine and in Russia in the coming days. Details are available from the team of the President of America. We discussed today that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will visit Moscow and will visit Kyiv on Sunday," Zelenskyy reported on Friday.

Trump stated that Kushner and Witkoff are bringing with them a proposal regarding the termination of the war. At the same time, according to diplomatic sources, in the Russian Federation the prospects for reaching agreements to end the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine during the visit of Trump's special envoys to Moscow are assessed as extremely pessimistic, as the Russian leadership is ready to end the war only on Russian terms.