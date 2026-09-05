Occupiers destroy Epicentr shopping center in Mykolaiv

An Epicentr home improvement hypermarket was destroyed in Mykolaiv as a result of a Russian attack, the company reported.

"For almost a day, we fought for our shopping center in Mykolaiv. Ten of our guys, employees of the company, put out four consecutive fires with their own hands. They climbed onto the roof. They entered the building engulfed in flames. They shut off damaged pipes. They saved equipment. They hid from 'Shaheds'—and returned to the fire again. They almost saved the shopping center. Almost. But the Russians were determined to destroy it. Six hits. Within a single day. On one shopping center," the company reported on Facebook.

A total of 520 people worked at this shopping center, including staff members relocated by the company from destroyed facilities in Kherson, Zaporizhia, and Odesa.

"They had already lost their workplace once before. They started over from scratch and found a new foothold here in Mykolaiv. Now they have lost it again. But we want to tell this story not only through pain. We want to tell it through pride in our people. What they did is incredible. They fought to the last. They believed to the last. They did not give up to the last. When the attack began, they hid all staff and visitors in shelters. They waited until the danger passed—and went to save the building they consider their second home," the company stated.

As reported, in 2025, Epicentr lost logistics space for the first time since the start of the war when an 18,000-square-meter warehouse containing nearly UAH 3 billion worth of goods was destroyed. Additionally, since the start of the war, Russian attacks have destroyed and damaged around 1 million square meters of retail space.