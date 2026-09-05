Beskrestnov: SBU building attacked by one of 2 jet-powered Shaheds flying from Donetsk region

Advisor to the President of Ukraine Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov reported that the building of the Security Service of Ukraine was attacked on Saturday by a Russian "Geran-4" jet-powered drone that was tracked flying from occupied areas of Donetsk region, thereby refuting false information circulating online alleging the attack was staged using a small drone.

"All systems recorded the flight path of this jet 'Shahed' from the Donetsk direction toward Kyiv at an altitude of over 7 kilometers. Thus, we understand who launched the UAV and from where. We have already examined the debris and established that it belongs to 'Geran-4', including most of the components. That is, we understand exactly what and in what configuration arrived here," Beskrestnov wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

He also reported that the occupiers launched two jet drones from the temporarily occupied territory that flew in pair. "During this special operation against the SBU, two jet UAVs were flying toward Kyiv as a pair. One made it," Beskrestnov informed.

A day earlier, when the strike occurred, he had also stated that the drone attack on the SBU building was a specifically planned enemy operation.

"My personal opinion: the 'Shahed' was controlled and guided online via a MESH radio repeater with Internet access, which a Russian agent switched on nearby (up to 5 km away) for a short period during the attack. Such a repeater is about half the size of a school backpack. There were no other 'Shaheds' in the air at that time. Therefore, chain-of-command control from the Russian Federation would be impossible," Beskrestnov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

As reported, on Friday afternoon, a Russian drone hit the central SBU building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv across from St. Sophia Cathedral. According to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the drone "was directed straight at the office of the head of the SBU in this building." The enemy attack injured at least 15 people and damaged an architectural monument of national significance—the Consistory Building on the territory of the "Sophia of Kyiv" National Sanctuary.

Later, Zelenskyy reported the preparation of active retaliatory measures against Russian strikes and stated that Ukraine had already determined the geography for its response to the Russian attacks. "The timing will be chosen to deliver results," he said.