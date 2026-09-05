Russia shells Kametstal in Kamianske, killing 5 workers, plant shuts down – MP

As a result of an overnight strike by Russian occupiers on the Kametstal plant of the Metinvest mining and metallurgical group, established on the facilities of the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant in the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, five workers were killed, and the enterprise has suspended its production process.

"Tonight they (Russian occupiers) struck Kamianske with five ballistic missiles. Kametstal was hit—an enterprise that continued to operate despite everything. Now it has stopped. The Russians tried once again to destroy what generations of Ukrainian metallurgists built. The death of five workers has already been confirmed. And after this, someone will still speak of a 'ceasefire'? Once again, such statements from the Kremlin turned out to be empty talk," Member of Parliament and member of the parliamentary subcommittee on industrial policy of the Economic Development Committee Musa Mahomedov wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, Ukrainian metallurgy holds on not because of promises and words, but because of the people who report for work even under fire. "Buildings can be restored. Equipment can be replaced. Production can be restarted. People cannot be brought back. That is precisely what everyone talking today about 'peace' and 'ceasefire' should remember," the MP concluded.

According to local media reports, in the early hours of September 5, Russian occupational forces struck the Kametstal industrial enterprise in Kamianske.

Four dead and five injured were initially reported.

According to Mayor Andriy Bilousov, three of the injured are in the hospital under medical supervision, including a 30-year-old woman in intensive care. A day of mourning has been declared in Kamianske for the victims.

"Deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased; the families will be provided with the necessary assistance. Rescue units, medics, law enforcement officers, and relevant services were involved in liquidating the consequences of the enemy attack. Thank you to everyone who worked throughout the night and helped people," the sobitie.com.ua news outlet quoted the mayor as saying.

According to sources of the publication, operations at Kametstal are currently suspended, with two blast furnaces stopped. The fire has been extinguished, and relevant services are working at the site.

As previously reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk, a day of mourning was declared in the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, on Saturday for those killed as a result of the overnight strike by Russian occupiers on the industrial enterprise in the city. "Four people were killed as a result of the overnight Russian attack on the industrial enterprise. Sincere condolences to the families of all those who died. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Lukashuk wrote on Telegram.

According to him, Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council has provided for financial assistance to the families of civilians killed in Russian attacks. Under the relevant program, families can receive a one-time payment of UAH 300,000 per family.

Kametstal was established on the basis of PJSC Dniprovsky Coke Plant (DKHZ) and PJSC Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant (DMK). It is part of the Metinvest Group.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of steel and mining companies. Its enterprises are located in Ukraine—in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions—as well as in European countries. The main shareholders of the holding are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart-Holding (23.76%). LLC Metinvest Holding is the management company of the Metinvest Group.