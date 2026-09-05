Local ceasefire comes into force for ZNPP power line repairs – IAEA

Another, seventh local ceasefire brokered by the IAEA has come into force following a long pause to ensure repairs to a power transmission line and restore external power supply to the Zaporizhia NPP.

"The plant is now running low on diesel fuel reserves and faces a possible station blackout within days unless off-site power is restored or more fuel reserves can be transported to the site, located in an active war zone," according to an IAEA statement on the social network X on Saturday.

Under the temporary ceasefire around the damaged power line, Ukrainian technicians will begin power line repairs later today following demining of the area, DG Grossi said, adding that both sides had been engaging constructively with the IAEA for the sake of nuclear safety and security.

The agency recalled that due to military action on the north bank of the Dnipro River on August 20, the plant lost connection to its sole remaining power line, the 330 kV "Ferroplavna-1" line. Since then, the Zaporizhia NPP has been relying on emergency diesel generators to cool its six reactors and spent fuel pools.