General Staff: radar, EW system, Russian MESH network repeater struck

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of Russian military targets in Bryansk region of Russsia, as well as in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region during Friday, September 4, the Telegram channel of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

"In Kartushino, Bryansk region of Russia, Russian radar station was hit. In the same region, near Pogar, an electronic warfare system was hit, and in Zlinka—a MESH network repeater of the Russian aggressor. In addition, a repair base of an occupier unit was struck in Sokhologirsk, Luhansk region," the report states.

The extent of the damage inflicted is currently being clarified.

The General Staff also reported that work targeting the Russian’s key military objectives is ongoing and announced further strikes.