Air defense downs 128 of 167 Russian drones, impacts recorded at 23 locations

In the early hours of Saturday, the Defense Forces of Ukraine neutralized 128 Russian targets; however, impacts were recorded at 23 locations, according to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 128 Russian UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types," the report states.

In total, overnight on September 5 (from 18:00 on September 4), Russia launched Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov and Voronezh regions of Russia, as well as 167 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (about half of which were jet-powered), Gerbera, and decoy drones of Parodiya type from Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiyske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned system units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, hits by Russian missiles and strike UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, with falling debris from downed targets recorded at one location. In addition, a portion of Russian strike assets failed to reach their targets, with further details currently being clarified.