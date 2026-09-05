Kremlin views agreement prospects pessimistically after Witkoff, Kushner's Moscow visit – media

The Kremlin views the prospects of reaching agreements on ending the Russian war against Ukraine during the visit of the United States presidential special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow extremely pessimistically, Bloomberg reported.

"Expectations are extremely low for the visit, according to people close to Kremlin. Previous trips to Russia by Witkoff and Kushner failed to achieve progress and there’s no reason to believe they’re bringing acceptable proposals now, they said," according to the report.

According to sources, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is ready to end the war only on Russia’s terms. They also noted that Russian demands were becoming tougher as Moscow believes it holds a military advantage.

At the same time, according to Bloomberg’s interlocutors, Moscow demonstrates no readiness to make significant concessions. In particular, Putin has not abandoned the demand to hand over the remainder of Donetsk region to Russia as part of a potential peace agreement, a requirement Ukraine has repeatedly rejected.