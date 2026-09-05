AFU carrying out defense tasks according to plan, ceasefire cannot be unilateral – General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to carry out designated tasks to defend Ukraine according to plan, and a unilateral ceasefire is impossible due to the danger to the lives and health of servicemen, the Main Directorate of Communications of the AFU told Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday.

"A ‘ceasefire regime’ cannot be unilateral or asymmetric; otherwise, it would pose a danger to the lives and health of our servicemen. Therefore, the tasks of the defense operation are currently being executed in full," the agency’s source said.

Earlier, media outlets and bloggers, citing sources in the security sector, reported that Ukrainian units had allegedly received orders to observe a regime of silence from September 5 to September 8 on land, in the air, and at sea. Interfax-Ukraine did not have official confirmation regarding the receipt of such an order by Defense Forces units.