Russian attack damages industrial enterprise in Kamianske

Russian forces attacked an industrial enterprise in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, with information about potential casualties currently being clarified, according to Head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"Russia launched strikes on an industrial enterprise in Kamianske. Information about casualties is being clarified," Hanzha wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the air raid alert in the region remains ongoing.

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a high-speed target moving in the direction of the city.