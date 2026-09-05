Trump: Personal factors hinder settlement of war between Russia, Ukraine

The United States President Donald Trump stated that Russia’s war against Ukraine was a clash of personalities between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who, according to him, truly hated each other.

Trump told reporters at the White House that in his opinion, most of the conflicts he had handled should have been more difficult than the Russian-Ukrainian one. He expressed that in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the primary issue was personal, noting that President Zelenskyy and President Putin truly hated each other.

According to him, this animosity prevented the sides from ending the war.

The United States President noted that their deep mutual hatred stood in their way.

Trump also stated that over the past week, primarily 32,000 people had died as a result of the war.