NABU, SAPO conduct special operation to expose criminal organization headed by Prosecutor General's Office official

Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization headed by an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

"NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization headed by an official of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, involved in protecting a network of fraudulent call centers and money laundering. Details to follow," according to Telegram statements issued on Friday evening.

According to business sources cited by Ukrainska Pravda, NABU and SAPO have already detained Serhiy Kropyva, head of the cyber department of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In addition, investigative actions were reported to be underway involving Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, his deputy Mariia Vdovychenko, and Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

For its part, the Prosecutor General’s Office expressed readiness to provide the anti-corruption agencies with all necessary assistance in the investigation.

The Prosecutor General’s Office noted that the circumstances surrounding the potential involvement of an employee of the department in illegal activities related to the operation of fraudulent call centers must be established within the framework of the investigation.

"Regarding the possible involvement of an employee of the Prosecutor General’s Office in illegal activities related to the operation of fraudulent call centers: all circumstances must be established by the investigation. The Prosecutor General’s Office will provide full cooperation and all necessary information to anti-corruption authorities within the framework of the law," the statement reads.