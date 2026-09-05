Trump: Kushner, Witkoff bringing war-ending proposal to Kyiv, Moscow

The United States President Donald Trump stated that Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, who are expected to travel to Kyiv and Moscow, are bringing a proposal to end the war.

Trump told reporters at the White House that they were bringing a proposal with them to end the war, adding that he had already stopped eight wars.

He noted that he sent Witkoff and Kushner as negotiators to find out whether results could be achieved.

The United States President stated that he had sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, calling them two great negotiators who had done a wonderful job with their assignment. He added that they had been sent there to see if something could be accomplished, noting that they might have a pretty good chance of success.

As reported, Witkoff and Kushner will visit Kyiv on Sunday, September 6, following another trip to Moscow. Zelenskyy reported that it had already been clearly determined that American representatives would be in Ukraine and Russia in the coming days, noting that details were available from the United States President’s team. He added that they had discussed that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would visit Moscow and then visit Kyiv on Sunday.

According to him, Ukraine is preparing for this visit and will ensure the safety of Russian airspace during the visit of Trump’s special envoys to Russia The President of Ukraine also stressed that he expects an end to Russian strikes on Ukraine during Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Kyiv.

The President emphasized that the objective of the Ukrainian side is the most constructive and substantive visit and negotiations possible with the American side. Zelenskyy stated that it was necessary to look for real options to direct the war toward its end, adding that they would see what proposals Steve and Jared brought and how Moscow responded to them.