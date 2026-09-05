Civilians block TRC vehicle, assault serviceman in Vinnytsia

While transporting a conscript in Vinnytsia, a group of civilians blocked a service vehicle, dragged out a serviceman, and inflicted significant physical injuries on him, the territorial recruitment and social support center (TRC) reported.

According to preliminary information, on the outskirts of the city, several civilian vehicles blocked the movement of an official vehicle carrying servicemen from one of the TRCs of Vinnytsia region and a conscript.

Following this, a group of individuals exited the vehicles, dragged one of the servicemen out, and inflicted significant bodily injuries. The victim is currently in a medical facility, with his condition assessed as satisfactory.

"We emphasize that any use of force, threats, violence, or obstruction of the lawful activities of servicemen is unacceptable!" the message reads.

Law enforcement agencies are working at the scene to establish all circumstances of the incident and identify the persons involved.

The TRC stated that every perpetrator will be held accountable and punished in accordance with the requirements of current legislation.