Tkachenko orders development of single checklist for assisting strike victims in Kyiv region

Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko has instructed officials to develop a unified checklist for providing assistance to people in Kyiv region following enemy attacks.

"A person should not have to search for help on their own. Help should go to the person," Tkachenko noted in a post on Friday evening.

According to him, response and recovery operations following an enemy attack have been ongoing for seven days in Myla, involving rescuers, medical staff, police, volunteers, and local authorities.

At the same time, Tkachenko noted that these seven days demonstrated a need to improve the assistance system, primarily regarding information dissemination to victims.

"If a victim does not know where to apply, where to receive necessary materials, what payments to expect, and who can help with a specific problem, then the system is not working fully," he stressed.

He stated that the checklist should contain all necessary information while remaining simple and clear for victims. Plans call for placing it directly at strike locations so that the information is accessible to everyone affected.