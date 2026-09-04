Beskrestnov: Shahed attack on SBU building deliberately planned Russian operation

Adviser to the President of Ukraine Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash) believes that the Shahed attack on the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) building was a specially planned operation by the Russians.

"My personal opinion is that ‘Shahed’ was controlled and guided online via a Mesh radio relay with internet access, which a Russian agent activated somewhere nearby (within 5 kilometers) for a short period during the attack. Such a repeater is about half the size of a school backpack," Beksrestnov said on his Telegram channel.

He added that there were no other Shahed UAVs in the air at that time, and therefore remote control from Russia was not possible.

As reported, on Friday afternoon, a Russian drone struck the central SBU building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, across from St. Sophia Cathedral. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the drone "was directed straight at the office of the SBU director in that building."

As a result of yet another Russian attack, an architectural monument of national significance – the Consistory Building on the grounds of Saint Sophia of Kyiv National Reserve – was damaged.

Later, Zelenskyy announced preparations for active countermeasures in response to the Russian strikes and stated that Ukraine has already determined the geographic scope of its response to the Russian attacks. "The timing will be chosen to ensure a result," he said.