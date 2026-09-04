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NABU, SAPO conduct special operation to expose criminal organisation led by PGO official

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Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization headed by an official from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

"NABU and the SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization headed by an official from the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, which is involved in providing protection for a network of fraudulent call centers and the laundering of assets. Details to follow," according to statement posted on Telegram on Friday evening.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources in business circles, "NABU and the SAPO have already detained Serhiy Kropyva, head of the cyber department at the Prosecutor General’s Office."

#pgo #special_operation #nabu_sapo
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