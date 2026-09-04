Koretsky instructs officials to prepare package of govt measures to support IDPs

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky has instructed the ministries to immediately prepare a government package of measures to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) and a detailed financial plan for its implementation.

"I have instructed the ministries to immediately prepare a government package of measures and a detailed financial estimate for its implementation. This should be coordinated with members of parliament so that the government and parliament act in unison on this issue," Koretsky said on his Telegram channel following a meeting with members of parliament on strengthening support for IDPs.

According to him, following the meeting, all data on temporary housing locations – numbering 78,000 – will be systematized.

"We need to quickly gain a complete and clear understanding of how many places are actually available and whether they are truly suitable for families to live in, including people with limited mobility. We also discussed the issue of a "one-stop housing service." A person should be able to apply to the government once and receive a comprehensive list of available options – ranging from private rentals to social rental housing or compensation for destroyed housing. "Without having to go through the same procedures over and over again for each program," the prime minister said.