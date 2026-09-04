Zelenskyy: We preparing measures to ensure safety of maritime food shipments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that decisions are being prepared based on the results of diplomatic efforts regarding the security of food shipments through the Black Sea and, in this context, expressed his gratitude to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"Today, I want to thank our partners in the Middle East and North Africa for their strong focus on food security issues in light of Russian strikes on our ports. It is essential that maritime food shipments remain safe, as this is a matter of social security for dozens of countries around the world. We are working with those who are in a position to influence the situation and propose realistic diplomatic solutions to prevent a food crisis, a cost-of-living crisis, and, consequently, social unrest. We are preparing solutions on this matter, and I am particularly grateful to the President of Egypt for his constructive approach," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday.

According to him, he discussed all the details of this issue with Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and also held talks with representatives of Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia regarding export corridors and food security. "I thank everyone who is able to offer real solutions and give real substance to our joint efforts," the president said.

As previously reported, on August 23, Zelenskyy said the Russian side was the first to resume attacks on the Ukrainian grain corridor in the Black Sea, and that Ukrainian strikes against Russian agricultural exports are justified.