URCS continues supporting people affected by Russian strikes on Kyiv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues helping people affected by Russian missile and drone attacks in Kyiv region.

"For almost a week now, the Ukrainian Red Cross has been working in the region, responding to the aftermath of Russian strikes and supporting people whose homes were damaged," the URCS said on Facebook.

The Boryspil city-district URCS organization has provided those affected with emergency kits, tarpaulin and 50 sheets of OSB board for immediate protection of damaged homes.

The Bucha URCS organization continues helping residents of Dmytrivka community whose homes were damaged in recent enemy shelling.

At a temporary housing site in Irpin, people received hygiene kits from the URCS. The organization also provided more than 200 households with tarpaulin, OSB sheets and plastic film for temporary repairs.

URCS volunteers also distributed materials needed to cover damaged homes in Vyshneve.