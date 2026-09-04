Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region exceed 40; one killed, several injured in Nikopol district

One person was killed and three were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian occupiers in Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region on Friday, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"In Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Pokrovsk, Chervonohryhorivsk, and Myriv were targeted. Infrastructure, a high school, apartment buildings, private homes, and cars were damaged. One person was killed. A 73-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Two men, aged 54 and 62, were hospitalized in moderate condition," Hanzha said on Telegram on Friday evening.

According to him, since the start of the day, the enemy has attacked six districts of the region with drones, artillery, aerial bombs, and missiles more than 40 times, but in the other five districts, despite the destruction, there were no casualties.

"In Pavlohrad district, the Russians targeted Verbkivska community. Infrastructure was damaged. The towns of Verkhivtseve and Vilnohirsk in Kamianske district were hit. A private home and infrastructure were damaged," the head of the regional administration said.

In Zelenodolsk community of Kryvy Rih district in Dnipropetrovsk region, a store and several cars were damaged. "In Synelnykove district, the enemy struck Vasylkivska community. Private homes and outbuildings were damaged. In Samar district, Mahdalinivska community was targeted. Private homes and a bus were damaged," Hanzha said.