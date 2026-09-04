Russian attack hits three medical supply warehouses – Radutsky

The Russian aggressor attacked three pharmaceutical warehouses at once, destroying Biokon pharmaceutical warehouse, the warehouse of the pharmaceutical company Teva, and the World Health Organization (WHO) warehouse, Chairman of the parliamentary committee on national health, medical care, and health insurance Mykhailo Radutsky said.

"The enemy continues to deliberately target facilities of the healthcare system. This time, three buildings involved in supplying Ukraine with medicines and medical supplies were targeted in a single day: Biokon warehouse, Teva warehouse, and the World Health Organization warehouse. It is clear that such actions are a blow to the ability to provide Ukrainian patients with the necessary treatment," he said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

According to Radutsky, the greatest extent of damage has so far been recorded at Biokon warehouse in Boryspil district, where a Russian attack completely destroyed one of Ukraine’s largest pharmaceutical logistics complexes, covering an area of more than 45,000 square meters.

According to media reports, preliminary losses from the destruction of Biokon warehouse could reach about UAH 15 billion. The company has not yet confirmed this information to Interfax-Ukraine. Currently, Biokon Economic and Pharmaceutical Company has suspended all operations, including the receipt and shipment of medicines.

Another pharmaceutical warehouse destroyed by Russia was that of the pharmaceutical company Teva. As the company informed Interfax-Ukraine, an assessment of the damages is currently underway.

The WHO is also assessing the losses resulting from the aggressor’s destruction of a warehouse containing medical supplies and medicines in Dnipro. The organization noted that the destroyed warehouse held about 20% of the volume of goods that were stored there in 2025, as the WHO was able to reorganize its logistics to account for military risks.

As the Ministry of Health reminded the agency, at the end of August, the government simplified the conditions for storing medicines for the duration of martial law, enabling pharmaceutical companies to "more quickly secure additional warehouse space and distribute medicine stocks across various warehouses to reduce the risk of their loss due to Russian attacks".

"This decision became necessary due to systematic strikes on manufacturing, storage, and logistics facilities. After all, storing large stockpiles of medicines in a single location increases the risk of disruptions in their supply to pharmacies and patients," the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said that, according to the updated rules, during the period of martial law, pharmaceutical companies will be able to store medications not only in the warehouses listed in their license registry but also, if necessary, use additional storage facilities that are not included in their license registry.

"In the event of a security threat, stocks can be distributed more quickly across several locations, without being limited solely to the warehouses specified in advance in the license registry," the Health Ministry said.