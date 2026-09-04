Number injured in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district rises to 12, two in serious condition – Klitschko

The number of people injured in a drone crash in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky District has risen to 12, according to the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Currently, there are 12 people injured in Shevchenkivsky district of the capital. Nine of the injured are being treated at city hospitals. Two of them are in serious condition," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the mayor reported nine injured, seven of whom had been hospitalized.

As reported, on Friday afternoon, a Russian drone struck the central building of the SBU on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, across from St. Sophia Cathedral. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the drone "was aimed directly at the office of the SBU director in that building."