Russian attacks kill 2, injure 23 in Kherson region – prosecutor's office

On Friday, September 4, Russian occupying forces attacked settlements in Kherson region using aircraft, artillery, and various types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

"As of 17:30, two civilians were killed and another 23 people were injured as a result of the Russian attacks," the press service of Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on its Telegram channel.

In Kherson, a 47-year-old man was killed during the day as a result of drone attacks, and 17 other civilians sustained injuries of varying severity. Two more people were injured as a result of artillery shelling.

In Stanislav, an enemy shell struck a private home, killing a 55-year-old man.

Two people were also injured in drone attacks in Novoraysk, and one person each in Mykilsk and Osokorivka.

Residential buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Under the procedural guidance of Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into allegations of war crimes (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors, together with investigators, continue to assess the consequences of the Russian attacks and document war crimes committed by servicemen of the aggressor state’s armed forces.