Injured in Kyiv's Shevchenkivsky district rises to 9; ceiling, exterior wall of building destroyed – Klitschko

The number of people injured in a drone crash in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky District has risen to nine, according to the capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Seven of them were hospitalized," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He added that the fire in the non-residential building where the drone crashed has been extinguished.

"The building’s ceiling and exterior wall were destroyed. Emergency services continue to work at the scene," the mayor said.

Earlier reports indicated there were seven casualties, six of whom were hospitalized.

As reported, on Friday afternoon, a Russian drone struck the central building of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, across from St. Sophia Cathedral. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the drone "was aimed directly at the office of the SBU director in that building."