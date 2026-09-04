Sybiha: Russian attack on Ukraine's Security Service HQ is major escalation that demands resolute responses

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to the Russian strike on the building of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), calling it a serious escalation that requires a decisive response.

"Moscow launched this strike during a renewed push for peace – laying bare its true rejection of diplomacy. Located nearby, the UNESCO World Heritage Site – St. Sophia Cathedral – was also placed at risk. We call on international partners to unequivocally condemn these actions and step up pressure on the Putin regime," he said on X.

The foreign minister also called on UNESCO to respond decisively and step up efforts to protect Ukraine’s cultural heritage, which is under threat.