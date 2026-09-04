Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Zelenskyy: Russian drone hits SBU main building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, with injuries reported

1 min read
Add as source
Zelenskyy: Russian drone hits SBU main building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, with injuries reported
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

A Russian drone hit the central building of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, opposite St. Sophia Cathedral. There are injuries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“Unfortunately, a Russian drone struck the central building of the Security Service of Ukraine on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv, across from St. Sophia Cathedral. All emergency services are on the scene. Everyone affected will receive the necessary assistance,” Zelenskyy said on X.

According to him, the drone “was aimed directly at the office of the Head of the Security Service in that building.”

The President said that he had spoken with the acting head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Oleksandr Poklad, and given him the task “an appropriate, tangible response and, where possible, one that mirrors this strike, to the Russians once everything is ready.”

“Our military will support this response. Glory to Ukraine!” Zelenskyy added.

Earlier, during an air raid alarm, an explosion was heard in the center of the Ukrainian capital, and smoke from a fire was visible in the area of ​​Sophia Square.

#sbu #kyiv #poklad #zelenskyy #russian_attack
Add as source
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT