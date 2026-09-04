Court orders personal surety for military intelligence servicemember in shooting case involving SBU – Radio Svoboda

A court has ordered personal surety as a pretrial restriction for Defense Intelligence (DIU) servicemember Serhiy Ivanov in a case involving a shooting incident with the SBU, Radio Svoboda reports.

The prosecutor had sought pretrial detention, according to Radio Svoboda’s Telegram channel. The hearing was held behind closed doors, and the servicemember has not publicly commented on the case.

The man is accused of an assault on the life of a law enforcement officer, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office, an offense carrying a sentence of 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment.