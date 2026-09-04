North Macedonia appoints special representative for Ukraine's postwar reconstruction

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha thanked North Macedonia for its decision to appoint a special representative for Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction.

"And, of course, we talked about the future, about Ukraine’s recovery. On this path, we’re counting on the help of our friends and partners, and we’re grateful to North Macedonia for its decision to appoint a special representative for Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction," he said at a press conference with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski in Kyiv.

Sybiha briefed his Macedonian counterpart on Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

He stressed that energy is one of the Kremlin’s tools of war and terror, and that ensuring the resilience of Ukraine’s power system ahead of winter remains among the country’s key priorities.

Ukraine’s foreign minister also discussed the situation in the Black Sea, including Russia’s blocking of navigation and freedom of shipping.