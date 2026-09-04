North Macedonia provides Ukraine with 13 packages of military aid

North Macedonia has provided Ukraine with 13 packages of military aid since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

"Since the start of the war, North Macedonia has provided Ukraine with 13 packages of military aid. We are deeply grateful for this support. Ukraine’s military is deterring aggression that poses a threat to the security of all of Europe," he said at a press conference with North Macedonian Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski in Kyiv.

Sybiha separately thanked North Macedonia for joining the PURL program and the Coalition of the Willing.

"I’d like to note that North Macedonia recently became a member of this Coalition of the Willing initiative," the minister added.

He stressed that the two countries are united by shared European values and a common vision of a future within a united Europe. "On the path to EU accession, we are not competitors but partners. We agreed to continue coordinating and exchanging experience. We will also continue developing our regional Ukraine-Southeast Europe format, which has proven effective," Sybiha said.

North Macedonia is actively involved in accountability efforts and holds a constructive position in international organizations including the UN, OSCE, and particularly the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, according to Sybiha.