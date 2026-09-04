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Sybiha welcomes Macedonian counterpart in Kyiv: a visit of courage as some delegations postpone their trips

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Sybiha welcomes Macedonian counterpart in Kyiv: a visit of courage as some delegations postpone their trips
Photo: https://mfa.gov.mk

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha described the visit of North Macedonia’s Foreign and Foreign Trade Minister Timcho Mucunski to Ukraine as "a true visit of courage."

"I’m especially glad to welcome my Macedonian friend and colleague Timcho Mucunski in Kyiv today. Thank you for this true visit of courage and solidarity amid Russian escalation. And it’s also true and a fact that some delegations have postponed their visits to Ukraine. Our friend, Mr. Timcho, is with us today," he said at a press conference with Mucunski in Kyiv.

#north_macedonia #sybiha #mucunski
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