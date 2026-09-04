Language ombudsman publishes user guide for boosting Ukrainian language online

The language of Ukraine’s digital space depends, among other things, on users’ everyday choices, the Secretariat of the State Language Protection Commissioner said.

"What language we use to search for information, which sites we open, what we watch and read, which language we choose in device and service settings — all of this shapes our digital space. Search engines, social media, video hosting platforms, streaming services and other services take users’ language settings and behavior into account to determine their preferences and offer relevant content. So each of us can do a few simple things to increase the amount of Ukrainian in our own digital space, and in turn boost demand for Ukrainian-language content," the Secretariat said.

To that end, it published a user guide aimed at increasing the amount of Ukrainian used online, suggesting people set Ukrainian as the default language on their smartphone, tablet, computer, browser, Google accounts, and services such as YouTube, Gmail, Maps and Google News, as well as on social media, streaming, gaming and other platforms.

"Set Ukrainian as your main and first priority language. If you don’t need Russian, remove it from that list and from your keyboard layout. Note that different services may have separate settings for interface language, content, recommendations, emails and notifications," the ombudsman’s office said.

It also recommended searching for information in Ukrainian, and choosing Ukrainian-language resources over Russian-language ones when both appear among search results.

"The language of our queries, the search results we click on, and how we interact with content afterward are among the signals digital services use to determine users’ interests," the Secretariat said.

It also suggested choosing the Ukrainian version of websites and Ukrainian-language content.

"Watch Ukrainian-language videos, listen to Ukrainian-language podcasts, read Ukrainian resources, subscribe to Ukrainian-language authors. Support quality Ukrainian content with reactions, comments and shares. Recommendation algorithms take our interactions with content into account. The more consistently we choose Ukrainian, the more accurately services understand our language and content preferences," the Secretariat said.

Among other things, the ombudsman’s office recommended checking what language services use to communicate with users, since a Ukrainian-language interface doesn’t always mean emails, messages and notifications will arrive in Ukrainian.

"Check your language settings from time to time. After updating apps, changing devices or browsers, or adjusting account settings, language parameters can change. So it’s worth periodically checking whether Ukrainian really remains your main language in your digital environment," the Secretariat said.

The language ombudsman’s office stressed that Russia has used language for decades as one of its tools for influencing Ukraine’s information and cultural space, and that the fight for a Ukrainian presence continues today in the digital environment as well.

"Everyone’s daily choices shape demand. The more Ukrainians search, read, watch, listen and interact in Ukrainian, the more Ukrainian digital content there will be. That’s what language digital hygiene means — consciously choosing Ukrainian wherever that choice is up to us," the Secretariat said.