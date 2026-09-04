Zelenskyy appoints Semikin acting head of Zaporizhia regional administration, replacing Fedorov – decree

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Ivan Fedorov from his post as head of the Zaporizhia regional state administration and assigned acting duties to deputy administration head Mykhailo Semikin.

The relevant decrees, No. 871/2026 and 872/2026, were published on the presidential website.

As previously reported, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhia regional state administration, as head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Semikin was born on May 22, 1986, in Melitopol.

He taught at Bohdan Khmelnytsky Melitopol State Pedagogical University from 2009 to 2016.

From 2016 to 2019, he headed the culture department of Melitopol city council in Zaporizhia region.

From 2019 to 2022, he served as executive committee manager for Melitopol city council.

From 2022 to 2024, he served as deputy mayor overseeing the activities of the executive bodies of Melitopol city council’s executive committee.

He was appointed deputy head of the Zaporizhia regional state administration on May 1, 2024.