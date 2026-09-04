Sybiha meets newly appointed U.S. charge d'affaires in Kyiv

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with newly appointed U.S. Charge d’Affaires Paul Houston to discuss further cooperation on both countries’ foreign policy goals.

"The United States and Ukraine have built a strong and productive relationship since Ukraine’s independence in 1991. FM Sybiha and I discussed how our teams can work together to advance foreign policy objectives that benefit both our nations," Houston wrote on Facebook Friday.

Houston officially began serving as U.S. charge d’affaires in Ukraine on Aug 23, 2026. The embassy announced the start of his diplomatic mission in Kyiv on X, and his first public event was the National Prayer Breakfast marking the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.