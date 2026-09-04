Ukraine intercepts 4,600 aerial targets in August

Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed more than 4,600 enemy aerial targets and neutralized more than 50,000 tactical-level drones in August, the Air Force press service said.

"In August 2026, the Defense Forces destroyed more than 4,600 aerial targets, and also neutralized more than 50,000 tactical-level drones," the Air Force said.

The full breakdown of targets destroyed or neutralized last month included: 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles; 8 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 8 Kalibr cruise missiles; 21 Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles; 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles; 5 Oniks anti-ship missiles; 101 S8000 Banderol drones; 1,876 Shahed-131/136 attack drones; 1,460 Shahed-238 attack drones; 1,031 reconnaissance drones; and 820 Lancet drones, according to the Air Force.

Air Force aviation flew more than 1,900 sorties over the month, including more than 1,400 for fighter cover and about 300 for fire support and air support of ground troops.

As previously reported, Ukraine’s Defense Forces destroyed more than 5,300 aerial targets in July 2026 and neutralized more than 48,000 tactical-level drones.