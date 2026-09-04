Petition to send all National Police, conscription office staff to front gathers only 1,100 votes

A petition on the Cabinet of Ministers’ website calling for all National Police officers and staff of territorial recruitment and social support centers (TRCS) to be sent to the front has failed to gather enough votes for consideration.

The petition was submitted on June 3 and had gathered only 1,100 of the required 25,000 votes as of Sept 4, according to the government website’s platform.

"We demand the immediate mobilization into the Armed Forces of Ukraine of all employees of territorial recruitment centers and National Police officers, sending them to the front. Their place is on the front line, alongside other defenders of Ukraine," the petition states.

Another similar petition’s signature-gathering period ended the day before, garnering just 490 votes. It called for TRC and police personnel to serve at the front, while only women and veterans would staff the recruitment centers.

Petitions on this theme are periodically registered on the government’s platform but usually gather only a few hundred votes.

As previously reported, nearly 70% of TRC personnel had combat experience as of April 2025, and all heads of territorial recruitment centers were replaced (rotated) between 2022 and 2025.