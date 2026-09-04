No evidence found in 72 hours of FPV drones being launched from jet Shaheds in Kyiv - Bezkrestnov

Serhiy Bezkrestnov (Flash), an adviser to the president of Ukraine, has denied claims circulating on social media that the enemy has used FPV drones launched from a mothership drone during recent attacks on Kyiv and Kyiv region.

"In three days, we haven’t been able to find a single piece of evidence of FPV drones being launched from jet-powered Shaheds in Kyiv," he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

On Thursday, claims spread online alleging repeated use of FPV drones launched from jet-powered Geran-4 drones acting as a mothership during attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region.