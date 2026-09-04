Defense ministers of Ukraine, Italy discuss steps to strengthen Ukrainian air defense

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto discussed security challenges, the situation at the front, Ukraine’s actions against the enemy, and the Defense Forces’ key needs, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry press service said.

"One of the main threats right now is jet-powered drones and ballistic missiles. Russia is ramping up their production and intensifying its terror against Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv," Khmara said, according to the press service, which cited him on Telegram Friday.

"That’s why we’re counting on partners’ support on critical priorities: financing, supplying specific types of weapons, primarily air defense systems, as well as technologies and means to hit the enemy," he told his Italian counterpart.

At the same time, Ukraine is preparing its own war plan and stepping up asymmetric actions against Russia to minimize its ability to wage war, Khmara said. He thanked Italy and its partners for their support and their readiness to help Ukraine’s defense.

As previously reported, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has become an adviser to Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. Fedorov announced this on Telegram following a visit to Italy and a meeting with Crosetto.