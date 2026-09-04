Russia strikes border crossings in southern Ukraine 4 times over past week – Infrastructure Ministry

Russian forces struck border crossings in southern Ukraine four times over the past week, damaging the Vynohradivka-Vulcanesti crossing on the border with Moldova and completely destroying infrastructure at the Tabaky-Myrne crossing, while the Orlivka-Isaccea crossing on the border with Romania was also hit.

The enemy also struck a service area near the Reni-Giurgiulesti crossing, damaging trucks belonging to foreign carriers, among others, Communities, Territories, Infrastructure and Transport Minister Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram.

"The latest strikes show a clear pattern: Russia is simultaneously attacking sea ports, civilian ships, railways and border infrastructure — essentially all the main routes Ukraine uses for exports, imports, and passenger and freight transport," Kalashnyk said at a briefing for representatives of 27 countries and 5 international organizations on the security situation amid intensified Russian attacks.

Border crossings have been restored to emergency operation within 24-48 hours after each attack, he said.

The ministry says it now needs to build up a reserve of mobile infrastructure and equipment that can be deployed at damaged sites.

"In parallel, we’re working with neighboring states on using infrastructure on their side and quickly redirecting transport flows," Kalashnyk said.

According to the ministry, 198 attacks on port infrastructure have already been recorded in 2026 alone, including 95 on ships in ports and 69 in the maritime corridor. In one month alone, the enemy attacked 28 civilian merchant ships in the ports of Greater Odesa and near the coast.

Ukrzaliznytsia has also come under sustained Russian attack, with 6,100 strikes on rail infrastructure recorded since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 1,500 of them this year alone. Ongoing shelling of rail infrastructure has damaged 509 locomotives and 249 railcars, according to the ministry.

Kalashnyk said he has asked partners to consider transferring locomotives to help keep the railway running uninterrupted.

He also called on partners to contribute to the Transport Support Fund, administered by Lithuania, which allows partner states to direct contributions toward the transport sector’s needs.

"Russian strikes on Ukrainian logistics are already having a direct impact beyond Ukraine’s borders," the minister said.

The Infrastructure Ministry said it is working with partners on restoring damaged infrastructure, building an equipment reserve, and further supporting the railway and alternative solutions to maintain transport links.