Government to soon submit bill to Rada on national minority protections in education – Dpty PM Chentsov

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Vsevolod Chentsov discussed Ukraine’s further steps toward EU membership with EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos on the sidelines of an informal meeting of the EU’s General Affairs Council in Dublin, Ireland.

"The two sides discussed current issues related to Ukraine’s European integration, the fulfillment of commitments under the accession negotiation process, and further steps to implement key reforms," Chentsov’s office said.

Discussions covered Ukraine’s implementation of commitments on protecting the rights of national minorities, including in education, the office said.

Chentsov said the government will soon submit to parliament a bill aimed at implementing education-related steps under the action plan for protecting the rights of persons belonging to national minorities (communities) in Ukraine.

"Particular attention was paid to the importance of adopting legislative acts related to EU integration commitments, including Ukraine’s plan under the Ukraine Facility. Vsevolod Chentsov assured the commissioner that the government, the Verkhovna Rada and other involved institutions are strengthening coordination to fulfill the necessary steps on the path to EU membership," the office said.

The two sides also discussed the importance of consistently implementing reforms, particularly in the rule of law, and of maintaining momentum in the negotiation process.

They stressed the need to strengthen dialogue with EU member states to properly inform them of Ukraine’s progress and build support for further decisions on its accession.