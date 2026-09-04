Ukraine downs/suppresses 103 enemy drones, hits recorded at 15 locations

As of 9:30 a.m., Ukraine’s air defense had downed or suppressed 103 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other-type drones, as well as S8000 Banderol drones, across the north, south, east and center of the country, the Air Force said.

"Hits from enemy air attack weapons have been recorded at 15 locations, and falling debris from downed targets has been recorded at 6 locations," the Air Force said on Telegram.

Overnight into Sept 4 (from 6:00 p.m. Sept 3), Russia attacked with a Kh-31P guided missile launched from the Black Sea, along with 121 attack drones, including Shaheds (about half of them jet-powered), Gerberas, Parodiya-type decoy drones, and S8000 Banderol drones, launched from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea, the Air Force said.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces repelled the air attack.

"The attack is ongoing, with enemy drones in the airspace. Follow safety rules!" the Air Force said.