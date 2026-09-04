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State app based on Diia to inform public about air threats - Koretsky

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State app based on Diia to inform public about air threats - Koretsky

A separate app, based on the state Diia app, will be created to inform the public about air raid alerts and the movement of Shahed drones, other drones and missiles, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said.

"A state app will be created based on Diia, about air raid alerts, about danger, about the movement of Shaheds, drones and missiles, so there’s a single information space on current threats, and information directly from the source, from the government," Koretsky said.

Separately, the prime minister said the railway’s operating schedule would be clarified in the near future.

#diia #air_raid #inform
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