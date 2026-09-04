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Warehouses hit in overnight Russian attack on Sofiivska Borshchahivka – official

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Warehouses hit in overnight Russian attack on Sofiivska Borshchahivka – official
Photo: https://t.me/medvidolexandr/

Russian forces struck warehouse facilities in Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, overnight, acting head of Borshchahivka village council Oleksandr Medvid said.

"Warehouse facilities in Sofiivska Borshchahivka were hit overnight. The enemy continues to attack and destroy civilian infrastructure," Medvid wrote on Telegram.

Relevant services are working at the scene, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are underway, he said.

Medvid urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts and to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

#sofiivska_borshchahivka #warehouse #russian_attack
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