Three injured, one killed in morning Russian attack on Odesa; homes, cars damaged – official

Three people were injured and residential buildings and cars were damaged in a morning attack by Russian forces on Odesa, Odesa city military administration head Oleh Lysak said.

"The morning in Odesa began with an enemy attack. Three people are known to have been injured so far. They are receiving the necessary assistance," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Residential buildings and cars were damaged in one of the city’s districts, he said.

Relevant services are working at the scene, and the area is being surveyed to document the aftermath of the attack.

A task force is also being deployed to assist those affected.

Lysak later added that one person was killed in the Russian attack.