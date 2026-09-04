Number injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv rises to 14, including a child

Fourteen people, including a 12-year-old child, were injured in Kyiv over the past day by falling debris from Russian attacks, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) said.

"The total number of those injured stands at 14, including a 12-year-old girl," the KCSA said.

Debris fell in the capital’s Holosiivsky, Darnytsky, Sviatoshynsky and Solomiansky districts, according to the administration.

Cars were damaged by debris falling on roadways and open areas, and a residential building was also damaged.

A task force is working in Holosiivsky district to assist residents affected by the attack.