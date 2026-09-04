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Ukraine to hold talks with partners delaying delivery, maintenance of combat aircraft – Zelenskyy

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Ukraine to hold talks with partners delaying delivery, maintenance of combat aircraft – Zelenskyy
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian aircraft are currently doing everything possible to shoot down Russian drones; there is a task to scale up the capabilities of the air force, and Ukraine will also hold talks with partners who are delaying the supply and maintenance of combat aircraft, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Right now, our aircraft are doing everything they can to shoot down Russian drones, especially jet-powered ones. The Ukrainian Air Force and our diplomats have been tasked with scaling up the capabilities of our combat aviation," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"We will speak with our partners – those who have promised to supply Ukraine with combat aircraft and to cooperate on the maintenance of this equipment, but have not yet fulfilled their obligations," the president said.

#drones #aircraft
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