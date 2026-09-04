Zelenskyy: Dpty heads of SBU, Intelligence Agency to be dismissed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the deputy heads of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense will be dismissed following a shootout between personnel from the two agencies that took place in Kyiv.

"Personnel decisions have already been made regarding both agencies – the deputy heads who are responsible for this situation will be dismissed. This is entirely fair: both agencies must be held accountable; both agencies acted in a way that absolutely should not have happened," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.