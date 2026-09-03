Prosecutor General on SBU and Intelligence Agency shootout: SBU officer, intelligence serviceman charged

In the criminal investigation into the shootout between the SBU and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, two charges have been filed regarding the use of firearms: against an SBU employee and a servicemember of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said.

"The armed incident between SBU and General Directorate of Military Intelligence Agency personnel that occurred on September 1 in Kyiv caused a significant public outcry. Based on the facts regarding the use of firearms, two participants in the events have been notified of charges: an SBU employee under Part 2 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine; a servicemember of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine under Article 348 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

Kravchenko said a series of forensic examinations has been ordered as part of the investigation. "They should provide clear answers regarding all the circumstances surrounding the use of weapons, the origin of the bullet marks, and other physical evidence seized at the scene," the he said in the statement.

He also said the task of law enforcement is to establish the facts, verify the actions and statements of all participants, and provide them with an appropriate legal assessment.

The investigation is ongoing.

As previously reported, a shootout occurred in Kyiv on September 2 between SBU officers and the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense. According to the SBU, its officers were conducting investigative activities in a case involving an assassination plot by Russian special services against a representative of the Russian opposition when they encountered resistance from military personnel.

The conflict is linked to the detention of Stepan Kaplunov, deputy commander for combat operations of Russian Volunteer Corps, who is a member of the Timur unit of the General Directorate of Military Intelligence. The SBU stated that Kaplunov had contacts with the FSB and was tasked with planning an assassination attempt on one of the leaders of the Russian opposition movement. Kaplunov himself denies these allegations.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the armed conflict between SBU and Intelligence agency units "an absolutely shameful situation" and ordered a full investigation into the circumstances of the incident.