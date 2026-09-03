Kyiv receives two fire engines from Barcelona – Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klitschko met with Mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni in the capital city hall.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Barcelona has provided comprehensive assistance to Kyiv. For us, support is valuable in the field of civil protection and security. Barcelona has provided Kyiv with fire trucks, generators and other humanitarian aid. And today, Kyiv received two more fire trucks from Barcelona, ​​which will strengthen the capabilities of our rescue services," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.

The mayor emphasized that during the war, when it is important for Kyiv to respond promptly to emergency situations, these vehicles will help eliminate the consequences of shelling. And most importantly, this help will save more lives, in particular, during enemy attacks.

Klitschko also reminded that Kyiv and Barcelona officially became sister cities in September 2022. It was then that a memorandum of understanding was signed, which laid the foundation for the development of partnership in an extremely difficult time for Ukraine.

In April of this year, the mayors met in Madrid as part of Bloomberg CityLab and discussed further support for Kyiv and partnership in the future.

"Today we continued this dialogue already in Kyiv. Together with my colleague, we signed a new memorandum on cooperation between our cities. I thanked the mayor of Barcelona, ​​the city council and the entire city community for the consistent support of Kyiv and Ukraine," Klitschko emphasized.